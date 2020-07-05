Daniel Andrews has announced 74 new cases of Coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

1 case is from hotel quarantine, 16 are from known outbreaks, 4 are through routine testing and 53 are under investigation.

For residents in hard locked down units, they will receive $1,500 grant if they work and now cannot, there will also be no rent paid for the next 2 weeks in the units.

The complete list of suburbs now in lockdown are:

3012 – includes: Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3021 – includes the following suburbs: Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans

3032 – includes the following suburbs: Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore

3038 – includes the following suburbs: Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens

3042 – includes the following suburbs: Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie, Niddrie North

3046 – includes the following suburbs: Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park

3047 – includes the following suburbs: Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana

3055 – includes the following suburbs: Brunswick South, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland West

3060 – includes the following suburbs: Fawkner

3064 – includes the following suburbs: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo

3031 – Flemington, Kensington

3051 – North Melbourne

If you are in these areas, you can only leave for work (if you cannot work from home), for caregiving, for exercise or for essential shopping.

The public housing units in complete lockdown and unable to leave are:

In Flemington:

12 Holland Court

120 Racecourse Road

126 Racecourse Road

130 Racecourse Road

In North Melbourne:

12 Sutton Street

33 Alfred Street

76 Canning Street

159 Melrose street

9 Pampus Street

If you are in any of these addresses, you cannot leave your dwelling at all.

