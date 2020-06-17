Community transmission of coronavirus in Victoria remains, with 18 new cases recorded taking the state’s total to 1780.

Of the 18 new cases, six are return travellers are in hotel quarantine.

Of the remaining cases, one is linked to a known outbreak, eight to community testing and three under investigation.

There are now 81 active cases in Victoria.

“Clearly, we do have community transmission in Victoria and I want to reiterate the message to Victorians to take this issue seriously,” Health Minister Jenny Mikakos told reporters on Thursday.

“Many of these cases are people with very, very mild symptoms, but they’ve done the right thing and gone and been tested and that is how we will manage the spread of the virus.”