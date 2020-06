Victoria has recorded 49 new cases in Victoria, 8 cases have been reclassified, so the actual rise in numbers is 41.

26 of the cases have come from routine testing, 19 are under investigation and 4 are from known outbreak.

Premier Daniel Andrews has also announced all return travellers will now be mandated to get tested for Coronavirus on day 11 of 14 of their quarantine.

If travellers refused, they will have to stay in quarantine for a further 10 days.