Victoria has recorded another 73 cases of Coronavirus overnight.

3 cases are from hotel quarantine, 9 are from known outbreaks, 19 are from routine testing and 42 are under investigation.

Over 20,000 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

From midnight tonight, the following suburbs are being placed back into stage 3 restrictions and there will be 12 new testing sites opening in these areas over the next 24 hours.

Daniel Andrews has said that ‘this is not over and it won’t be over for a long time. Please follow the rules’.

• 3012 – Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3021 – Albanvale, Kealba, Kings Park, St Albans

3032 – Ascot Vale, Highpoint City, Maribyrnong, Travancore

3038 – Keilor Downs, Keilor Lodge, Taylors Lakes, Watergardens

3042 – Airport West, Keilor Park, Niddrie

3046 – Glenroy, Hadfield, Oak Park

3047 – Broadmeadows, Dallas, Jacana

3055 – Brunswick south, Brunswick West, Moonee Vale, Moreland west

3060 – Fawkner

3064 – Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Mickelham, Roxburgh Park, Kalkallo

Advertisement