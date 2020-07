Victoria has recorded 288 cases of Coronavirus overnight.

26 are known to contained outbreaks, the rest are under investigation.

256 of the cases are under investigation at the moment.

There were over 37,000 tests conducted yesterday.

47 Victorians are now in hospital.

Daniel Andrews has now said that Victorians should wear masks on public transport, at the shops or anywhere where you cannot keep 1.5m away from another person outside of your bubble.

