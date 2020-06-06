Victoria has recorded no new Coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic was declared.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos credited the result to “Victorians doing an incredible job keeping themselves and each other safe”.

“The public health advice is that the risk is not over yet so it’s up to all of us to keep it up,” she wrote on Twitter.

Authorities are on high alert against the spread of coronavirus as Victorians enjoy the long weekend and thousands of protesters prepare to congregate in Melbourne on Saturday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has urged Victorians to stay home over the Queens Birthday weekend unless absolutely necessary.

Organisers of the Melbourne CBD protest, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, are resolute in their plans to show solidarity for the US Black Lives Matter movement and call for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody.