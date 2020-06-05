Victoria’s new police chief Shane Patton has said the Police will fine the organisers of tomorrows rally in the CBD if more than 20 people attend.

The deputy chief commissioner has said that he hopes the event will not go ahead but police will be focused on maintaining a peaceful event.

“But people have to be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

“We will issue infringements to the organisers,” he said.

He said the fines would not exceed the $1652 fines prescribed under the state of emergency regulations.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has also urged the organisers to cancel the event.

More than 40,000 people have registered interest in attending a solidarity protest outside state parliament on Saturday.

