A Victorian driver has left police stunned after he was pulled over for drink driving twice, in 11 hours!

Officers pulled over the ute on the Prince Highway in Colac at 10:40 PM on Saturday and breath-tested the driver.

He blew three times the legal limit at the time of .149 and received an on-the-spot fine.

Police then said the man was “obviously unaware how long it takes alcohol to leave the system” and got behind the wheel the following morning.

He was pulled over on Aireys Street in Elliminyt about 9.30 am on Sunday and breath tested again.

The man returned a reading of .056.

He will receive another fine for drink driving and is likely to lose his license.

Advertisement