Victoria Police have issued a number of $1652 fines to people who breathed the stage 4 curfew in Melbourne.

On Tuesday, 161 fines were issued to people who failed to follow the directions, of which 60 were for people filling to wear a face covering.

Among the fines, was one man in Sydenham who was trying to find a ‘bottle shop that was open’ at 3AM and another man who was on the way to a fast food outlet, at 3AM, also.

“We saw people coming back from McDonald’s after getting burgers,” Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said on Tuesday.

“The message for the community is clear: the window of discretion is virtually closed,” Patton said.

“We want you to stay at home and comply with the Chief Health Officer directions.

“If you don’t abide by these guidelines, we will issue fines, arrest and detain you.

