Victoria Police have revealed some of the excuses Victorians are using to avoid using a mask in public.

The new restrictions, which mean all Victorians need to wear masks in public, were introduced on Wednesday at 11:59 PM.

In 24 hours, police issued 101 fines, including 16 for not wearing a face mask without an approved reason.

One man was fined for claiming he “rules don’t apply to him”, while another man believed coronavirus was a conspiracy theory.