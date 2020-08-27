Victoria Police issued nine fines and have charged four men over an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne’s South East.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Dandenong on Wednesday, with four men being arrested at the George Andrews Reserve for failing to provide identification after breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Victoria Police have released a statement saying “Victoria Police is aware of this recurring protest which has been taking place at the George Andrews Reserve in Dandenong each afternoon.’’

“Anyone planning to attend this protest would be blatantly breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions and putting Victorian lives at risk.

“Be assured Victoria Police will be responding and will take appropriate action.

“We will have no hesitation in issuing $1,652 fines or making arrests on the day, if necessary.”