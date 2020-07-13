Victoria Police have issued 133 fines to Victorians over the last 24 hours, including a group of people who tried to illegally cross the Queensland border.

The group of six were travelling in a minivan and were caught lying on their border declaration form, their total fines amount to $24,000.

Meanwhile, inside Victoria, five people have been found trying to leave Melbourne and travel to Myrniong to go camping.

Party-goers were also fined at several gatherings which breached coronavirus restrictions.

Thirteen people were fined for gathering at a Docklands apartment, eight at a Southbank apartment and ten were found in South Wharf.