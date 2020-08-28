The Australian Defence Force will join patrols of the Surf Coast beaches this weekend.

With good surfing conditions and good weather expected, Victoria Police have announced they will be supported to ensure people are following COVID restrictions.

Victoria Police’s Surf Coast local area commander, Inspector Monique Leffanue, said: “Our community safety patrols will include all beach areas and car parks, in the company of ADF personnel. These patrols will be highly visible and tasked to ensure strict COVID compliance.

“This tasking complements a number of initiatives with Surf Coast Shire – all aimed at ensuring our community is as safe as possible during stage three restrictions.”

Melbourne suffers are currently banned from riding waves on the coast, with some already being fined $1652.

Melbourne will be sunny on Saturday and Sunday with tops of 17C and 19C.