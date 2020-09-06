Mobile surveillance units are starting to be used in parks and public spaces across Melbourne to remotely track citizens movement.

One of the units has been spotted in a number of parks in the Stonnington area of Melbourne in the last few days, according to The Age.

A Victoria Police spokesman said “The cameras can help to capture and deter breaches of Chief Health Officer directions as well as other crimes and community safety issues. For operational reasons we will not be providing commentary on how many of these units are being used or where and when they are positioned.’’

A spokesman for Stonnington council told The Age “The City of Stonnington and Victoria Police are working in partnership on a number of initiatives to monitor compliance with COVID-19 restrictions as we enter the warmer months, in particular monitoring key public areas where gatherings and social distancing may be an ongoing issue.’’