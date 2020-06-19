Victorian health officials have admitted they may need to make a difficult decision this week as the states Coronavirus cases increase.

It could lead to the easing of restrictions that are due on Monday, to be delayed.

Epidemiologists are warning that Victoria could be on the ‘tipping point’ of a second wave following thirteen more cases being diagnosed overnight, including 7 more from routine testing.

They have warned that the plan to ease restrictions on Monday may need to be delayed if the trend continues.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said the next stage in relaxing restrictions could be in jeopardy due to community transmission.

However, Health Minister Jenna Mikakos said that it would only restrict the movement of anything further being eased after June 22.

Premier Daniel Andrews said that he was confident the easing would go ahead.

Gyms, cinemas, indoor sports centres and concert venues are due to reopen on Monday, while cafes, restaurants and pubs will increase capacity from 20 people to 50.