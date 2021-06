Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has announced that 7 areas of Sydney will be turning red as of 1AM on June 23.

It means anyone arriving from the areas will need to undertake 14 days of home quarantine.

The areas are;

•Waverley

•Woollahra

•Bayside

•Canada Bay

•Inner West

•Randwick

City of Sydney

The orange list has now grown to include Wollongong.