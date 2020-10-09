The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood warnings to parts of Victoria after it was battered with torrential rain and strong winds overnight.

Mt William recorded gusts of 115km/h, Mt Hotham at 109km/h, Falls Creek at 107km/h and Wilsons Promontory at 91km/h.

It has been warned by BoM that peak guts of up to 110km/h could continue to go through the Victorian alpine regions throughout Friday.

The locations likely to be affected are Bacchus Marsh, Ballarat, Falls Creek, Frankston Geelong, the Grampians, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham, Portland and Warrnambool.

The Mornington Peninsula and Melbourne’s outer southeast could also be hit by strong winds.

Flood warnings are also in place for southwest and northeast Victoria after a months worth of rain was recorded in the past 48 hours – including the areas of Glening, Goulburn, King and Macalister rivers, as well as the Seven and Castle Creeks.