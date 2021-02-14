Premier Daniel Andrews hasn’t ruled out an extension of Victoria’s five-day snap lockdown as another case connected to the Holiday Inn cluster is recorded.

“I know every Victorian on Monday morning wants to know whether this is going fo finish on Wednesday night,” Andrews said.

“I’m not in a position to be able to confirm that but I can say that thanks to the hard work of those Victorians who are coming forward and getting tested.

“I think we are well placed. However, I’ve never been one to try and make bold predictions.”

The new case confirmed overnight, a mother of a three-year-old child who earlier tested positive, has taken the total of linked cases to 17.

The mother and child are also part of the ‘sub-cluster’ of cases that attended a private function in Coburg.

“We just have to wait to see how things unfold today, tomorrow and throughout Wednesday.”