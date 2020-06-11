There have been 8 new cases of Coronavirus diagnosed in Victoria over the last 24 hours.

It is reported that one of the cases is linked to somebody who attended the Black Lives Matter rally in the CBD over the weekend.

On Thursday, the state’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton gave a press conference and confirmed the new cases, saying it “was not over” for Victoria yet.

“The lesson here is it’s not over for Victoria and it’s not over for Australia in terms of ongoing cases being detected,” he said.

“They developed symptoms after attending, within 24 hours,” Sutton said.

“It is unlikely it was acquired from the protest.”