Victoria has today announced a further 410 cases of coronavirus overnight.

There have been another 21 deaths overnight, that is a record daily tally.

16 of the deaths are linked to aged care.

There were over 19,000 tests conducted yesterday.

7,877 cases are now active across Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews says there are some concerns for Geelong, Bendigo & Ballarat as they have had some small increases in positive cases in the last couple of days.