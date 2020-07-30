Victoria has confirmed there are 723 new Coronavirus cases diagnosed overnight.

The new numbers are a new record tally, the previous was 532 earlier this week.

13 more people have died overnight.

Geelong and the surrounding areas of Geelong from 11:59PM tonight (Thursday). No visitors will be allowed into homes in Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, Colac-Otway & Queenscliffe.

These ares can still go to cafes, the gym and attend community sport.

ALL REGIONS must wear face masks in public from Sunday night at 11:59PM.

