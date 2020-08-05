Victoria has recorded a record number of Coronavirus cases with 725 new infections reported.

There have been 15 further deaths overnight, including a male in his 30s.

Twelve of the cases are linked to aged care providers.

There were 24,000 tests conducted yesterday.

There are 538 people now in the hospital.

A workers permit system comes into effect for all essential workers this evening, which must be carried by the staff members at all times. More details here.

Essential & permitted workers, whether working from home or working on-site, will be able to get access to childcare services from 11:59PM tonight. A permit will be required for this as it will only be available for workers who do not have other people at home who can care for children.

The permits will be available for kinder and primary school-aged children.

Elective surgery will be cancelled unless it’s level 1 and most urgent level 2’s. Level 2 will be on a case by case basis. This will be statewide.