Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed the government will tone down it’s ‘stay at home’ messaging.

On Sunday, a number of new relaxations were announced.

From 11:59PM on May 31, Victorians will be able to have 20 people in their home, meaning a house of five people, can have 15 people over.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people are also going to be allowed.

Overnight stays can resume at private residences and accommodation as will camping and stays at caravan parks.

Libraries, youth centres and other community facilities will be able to open with no more than 20 people in a single area

At the same time, galleries, museums, drive-in cinemas and historical sites will open, with zoos and outdoor amusements parks allowed 20 people inside.

Swimming pools will also be able to open.

Beauty and personal care services like nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours will be able to open with up to 20 customers per space.

Gyms will be likely to re-open on June 21, pending how the state tracks with new cases.

