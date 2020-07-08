Victoria has recorded another 134 more cases of Coronavirus today.

11 are from known outbreaks and 123 are under investigation.

75 cases are in residents who live in lockdown towers.

41 Victorians are now in hospital, with 7 now in intensive care.

Yesterday, over 29,000 tests were undertaken across the state, there have now been over 1 million tests undertaken this year.

Melbourne will head back into Stage 3 restrictions from 11:59PM tonight for a minimum of 6 weeks.

A hard border will be in place between Melbourne and regional Victoria.

