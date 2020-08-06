Victoria has today announced 471 cases of Coronavirus as Melbourne begins its first day of full lockdown measures.

There have been 8 further deaths. Four of these deaths are linked to aged care.

Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed there are 107 community transmissions that have an unknown source.

There are now 7449 active cases across Victoria.

Meat processing and abattoir plants have now been told that red meat plants will be operating at 66%, based on their previous month’s output.

Poultry plants will be operating at an 80% level, due to the shorter lifespan of the product.

Distribution centres, including supermarket centres, have been told they will have until Sunday to enforce their new work plans and will operate at 66%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria Police have announced they issued 176 fines over the last 24 hours, including 51 people who were not wearing a mask, 55 for not adhering to curfew measures (of which 4 were sitting at McDonalds).