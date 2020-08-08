Victoria has announced 466 new Coronavirus cases were discovered overnight.

A further 12 have died overnight including a man in his 30s. Six of the deaths are linked to age care.

636 Victorians are in hospital with the virus.

130 new cases have no known link to any other cases.

Over 29,000 people were tested yesterday. The state has now processed 1,759,969 tests since January.

It has also been announced that all incoming international flights will be diverted away from Melbourne until October 24.

This means the states hotel quarantine system is likely to close.

197 Victorians were fined yesterday, including one man from Reservoir who was walking around Richmond shopping but didn’t know where he was going shopping.

62 people were fined for breaking the city-wide 8PM-5AM curfew.