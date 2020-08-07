Victoria has announced a further 450 cases of Coronavirus have been discovered overnight.

There have been 11 further deaths.

There are 66 new cases where the government does not know where the infection came from.

It has been announced that his years VCE will take into account the disadvantage a student has faced during the pandemic.

A student’s score will take into account their actual score and then a number of factors including their school scores prior to the pandemic. It will also take into account their ability to work effectively based on working remotely and family or home matters and responsibilities that have increased during this time.

It will be judged on a student-by-student basis.