Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the state will spend $2.7 billion on ‘hundreds’ of new project to help secure jobs in the state.

$1.18 billion of the $2.7 billion will be spent on schools, including ten completely new facilities.

In a statement, Andrews said “This is a package that is designed to make sure that tradies and all of us, because as those wages are earnt and the contracts are won, the money is invested and spent. They move around the Victorian economy, and that money flowing throughout the Victorian economy benefits all of us.”

The plans include projects that had been planned and will now be fast-tracked.

Some projects will start next week.