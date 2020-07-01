A loophole in the state government’s plan to lockdown residents across 36 Melbourne suburbs has already been exposed.

Hundreds of thousands of residents wake this morning to renewed lockdown measures, which will see another four weeks of stay-at-home directives implemented to stem the spread of COVID-19 from city “hotspots”.

However, Vicroads is reporting a surge in the number of people rushing to change their address on their driver’s licence in an apparent lockdown loophole.

Vicroads has reminded residents of affected suburbs that falsely changing an address on official documents is an offence.

The “hotspot” lockdowns follow Victoria’s 15th consecutive day of double digit increases in the number of new coronavirus cases across the state.

There are now 350 active cases across the state.