Victorian Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, has tonight released an urgent alert for anyone who shopped at Woolworths at Epping North, on the corner of Epping Road & Lyndarum Drive between 5:40 and 6:38 PM on May 8th.

The alert comes after it was previously reported a COVID positive case had shopped at the store on the corner of Cooper & High Streets, which has now been deemed incorrect.

Anyone who shopped at the Epping North store should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.