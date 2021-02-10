The second worker to have tested positive for coronavirus at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport was a food and beverage attendant.

She last worked at the facility on February 4 and had developed symptoms on February 6. 13 close contacts have been identified, with five of those returning negative tests.

The resident who tested positive left hotel quarantine on February 7 and was tested a day later on February 8. The result came through on February 9.

Premier Daniel Andrews has described the case as “quite contained” and no exposure sites are linked.

Due to concerns, 48 residents staying at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport will be transported to the Pullman Melbourne as a “highly precautionary measure” and will be required to extend their quarantine stay.

Earlier today, a spokesperson for CQV said that they “understand this will be difficult news to receive.”

135 staff across all programs at the Holiday Inn have been stood down overnight and will quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The Holiday Inn, which has been linked to three positive cases including two workers, will be closed for terminal cleaning.

Premier Daniel Andrews has described the new UK strain as “hyper-infectious.”

“You’ve heard me speak many times about the fact that our reset hotel quarantine is the most risk averse, even then with all of those steps, these hyper-infectious strains are proving difficult to contain,” he said on Wednesday morning.

