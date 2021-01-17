UPDATE

Health authorities have confirmed that the two cases have now tested negative in subsequent tests.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Lisa Neville confirmed the news, saying that the original tests were saliva swabs.

Two CQV staff have been cleared of COVID after returning initial weak positive results. Saliva swab was retested and nasal PCR test taken – both came back negative. Contact tracing was undertaken and staff isolated as a precaution until the result was confirmed. — Lisa Neville (@LisanevilleMP) January 17, 2021

Two workers at a Melbourne quarantine hotel have tested positive for coronavirus, which has seen a further 41 workers been stood down as close contacts.

The two staff members are a nurse and a police officer, and are yet to be announced officially as cases by the Victorian government, however The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald have reportedly seen documents confirming the transmission.

The facility affected is the Holiday Inn in Melbourne’s CBD which is used as a ‘Health Hotel’ for travellers which are being specifically treated for the virus.