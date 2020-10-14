Melbourne has four more new high-risk COVID-19 locations.

Woolworths in Blackburn South, its workers and any customers who visited the store on October 10 between 1:30PM and 1:50PM have been told to monitor for Coronavirus symptoms after a positive case visited the store.

Coles Malvern, on Glenferrie Road has also been put on alert for customers who visited on October 6 between 1:45PM and 2:15PM as well as October 8 between 1PM and 1:30PM.

Endeavour Hills Shopping Centre has also been alerted for staff and customers who visited between 8:30AM and 1:30PM on October 10.

As well as the shopping centre, Endeavour Hills Dry Cleaners customers who visited between 8:30AM and 1:30PM should monitor, also.

If you have any symptoms, you should get tested as soon as possible an isolate until you get your test results.

Victoria recorded 6 new Coronavirus cases on Thursday, with no new deaths. Melbourne’s 14 day average has now dropped to 8.9.

