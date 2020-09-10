Victoria’s list of high-risk locations for Coronavirus have been updated.

The list includes a Woolworths store, Southern Cross Station and Red Rooster fast food restaurant.

Anyone who visited the locations on the date listed is being told to monitor for Coronavirus symptoms and get tested if they display any symptoms, even if minor.

Campbellfield Red Rooster, 27 August

Dandenong Police Complex, 25 August to 3 September

Glen Waverley Woolworths, “The Glen”, 6 September

Moe Aldi, 17 August to 27 August

Several train and tram line are also on the list, with passengers being told to monitor for symptoms.

The 6am V/Line Train Deer Park Station to Southern Cross Station

The 6.30am Tram 86 Southern Cross Station to Northcote Station

The 3.15pm Tram 86 Northcote Station to Southern Cross Station

The 3.45pm V/Line Train Southern Cross Station to Deer Park Station

Victoria reported 51 new cases of coronavirus and seven deaths on Thursday, all were diagnosed in Melbourne.

