The Victorian Government have confirmed there are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

It comes after 2 people in the Northern Suburbs tested positive for Coronavirus. They have been isolating since they were tested, however, two further people have now tested positive. That is now four confirmed cases, which are all linked.

One of the confirmed cases lives in the area where wastewater detections were high on Friday, however, at this stage, they are not linked to any other outbreaks.

Exposure sites include locations include Jump Swim School on The Concord in Bundoora on 21st May between 8:55AM and 10:15AM, this is a tier 1 exposure site and you must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

There is a tier 2 exposure site at Highpoint Shopping Centre on 20th May between 5PM to 8PM. If you were in the shopping centre at this time, you must get tested and isolate until you have a negative result delivered.