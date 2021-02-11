UPDATE: 4:18PM

A third case has been confirmed by Victorian Testing Commander Jeroen Weimer.

The third case is a staff member at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport. She tested yesterday and received a positive result today.

Weimer also confirmed the household primary close contacts of the first two cases are spouses of the staff members.

At this stage, there are no information available on exposure sites.

There are now 11 cases connected to the Holiday Inn outbreak.

—

Two people have tested positive to coronavirus in connection to the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport Outbreak.

The new positive cases were not included in today’s daily numbers and were announced to the public just after 1PM.

Both cases are household primary close contacts of hotel quarantine staff who have contracted the virus.

Authorities are currently interviewing the individuals and will be listing the exposure sites later today.

The current case total for the Holiday Inn outbreak is 10.

More to come.