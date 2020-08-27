Two men have been issued COVID-19 restriction fines after being told not skateboard in Melbourne’s north.. to be found doing that just an hour later.

In 24 hours, Victoria Police issued 180 fines for stage 4 breaches, including 17 a failure to wear a mask and 53 for curfew breaches.

In the skateboard incident, a man was seen at a skate park with a friend in Moreland, which was more than 5KM from home.

They were both asked to leave and given a warning by officers.

However, one hour later, police saw them both back at the skate park, both were then fined $1652.

On Thursday, it was confirmed there had been 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 23 deaths.