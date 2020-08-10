Two Melburnians have been fined $1652 each for travelling beyond their 5KM radius.

The pair had travelled to Wyndham to play with their children as they claimed they were ‘sick of walking around their own area.’

Under Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, no resident can travel further than 5KM from their home unless it is for work or care-giving.

The pair were just two of 276 people who were fined in the last 24 hours, which also include a man who was caught running across the road during the curfew as he wanted to get cigarettes.