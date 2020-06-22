Two Victorian schools will close to students today after students test positive for COVID-19.

Brunswick East Primary School and Keilor Views Primary School will both close from today for three days.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said each school will close for three days to allow detailed contact tracing and cleaning to take place.

“Further investigations will be undertaken by DHHS, the schools and DET to identify whether any staff or students are required to self-isolate, and to determine any further actions required to reduce the risk of infection”, the spokesman said.