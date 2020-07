A staff member from Coles Melton South is self isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee was last at the store on July 12 and other staff members who were in contact with them are also self-isolating.

A staff member at Coles Tarneit West has also been infected and it has been revealed they had no close contacts on the store, when they last worked on July 9.

Both stores have been deep cleaned.