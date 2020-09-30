The food precinct at Chadstone Shopping Centre has been added to the high-risk COVID locations in Melbourne.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) conformed a staff member who worked at the Fresh Food Precinct had tested positive for COVID-19.

They worked from September 23 to 26 from 6am to 6pm and used the public toilets.

The Coles supermarket at Chadstone has also been added to the list after a customer shopped there 15 minutes and later tested positive to COVID-19.

The customer was there on Sunday.

Woolworths in Ashwood has also been added to the list after an infections person shopped their for an hour on September 26.

The full is of high-risk locations in Melbourne is:

