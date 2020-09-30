The food precinct at Chadstone Shopping Centre has been added to the high-risk COVID locations in Melbourne.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) conformed a staff member who worked at the Fresh Food Precinct had tested positive for COVID-19.
They worked from September 23 to 26 from 6am to 6pm and used the public toilets.
The Coles supermarket at Chadstone has also been added to the list after a customer shopped there 15 minutes and later tested positive to COVID-19.
The customer was there on Sunday.
Woolworths in Ashwood has also been added to the list after an infections person shopped their for an hour on September 26.
The full is of high-risk locations in Melbourne is:
- Woolworths Altona North, 302-330 Millers Rd Altona North | 18/09 – 8am, 19/09 – 8am, 20/09 – 8am | 10 minutes at each.
- Woolworths Ashwood on September 26 | Customer was there for an hour
- Burwood One Shopping Centre | September 13 – September 14
- Carrum Foreshore SLSC | September 18
- Dan Murphy’s, Princes Highway in Doveton | September 27 | 12.30pm – 3pm
- Sarawan Spices, 335 Clayton Rd | September 19 at 6pm
- Coles on Centre Rd and Cooke Street in Clayton | September 19 at 6pm
- Clayton Supa Wash Coin Laundrette | September 20 at 6pm
- Flinders Street Train between Ringwood and Mitcham | September 23 at 2pm
- Pacific Shopping Centre Werribee in Hoppers Crossing | September 17 between 10am and 12pm
- Woolworths Hoppers Crossing on Morris Road | September 19
- Woolworths and Continental Mart on Springvale Road in Springvale | September 27 | 12.30pm – 3pm
- Victorian Market Communications, Queen Victoria Market F Shed | September 17 and 18 from 9am to 3pm
- Coles Mitcham on Victoria Ave | September 19 at 3.13pm and September 23 at 2pm
- Oakleigh South Woolworths on corner of Warrigal Road | September 14 and 16