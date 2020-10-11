Two Coles supermarkets and a shopping centre have been added to the high-risk COVID locations in Melbourne.

Coles and Chester Street Fruit Market in Oakleigh were added to the list on Sunday after a positive case shopped in both stores.

A case also shopped a the Manor Leas Central shopping centre between 11am and 12pm on October 6.

The latest venues include the following:

Coles Oakleigh, Hanover Street & Portman Street, October 2 from 10am to 10.25am

Chester Street Fruit Market in Oakleigh, shop 6 and 7, October 2 from 10.30am to 10.45am

Manor Lakes Central Shopping Centre on October 6 from 11am to 12pm

Coles in Manor Lakes on 455 Ballan Road on October 6 from 11am to 12pm

The full list of high-risk locations also includes the following:

Altona Beach foreshore and pier, Altona – October 2, 1pm to 5pm

Priceline, 1239 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham – October 5, 12.50pm to 1.05pm

Ferguson Plarre, 1341 Dandenong Rd, Chadstone – October 5-8, 5.30am to 2.30pm

PTV Bus No.200 or 207 bus Studley Park Road Kew to Victoria Park Railway Station – October 7, 5.45am – 6.10am

PTV Bus No.200 or 207 Victoria Park Railway Station to Studley Park Rd Kew – October 7, 4.50pm – 5.15pm

White Line Tyres, 73 Carrier Street, Benalla – September 30, midday to 3pm

Coles Chadstone Shopping Centre – September 27, October 5 and 6

Woolworths Chadstone Shopping Centre – September 27, 5.30pm to 5.50pm

The Butcher Club, Chadstone Shopping Centre – September 23 to 26, 6am-6pm

Chadstone Shopping Centre Fresh Food Precinct – September 23 to 26, 6am-6pm

Coles Westfield Southland, 1239 Nepean Highway – October 2, 4.45pm-5.15pm

Dan Murphy’s Doveton, 26 Princes Highway – September 27, 12.30pm to 3pm

Chemist Warehouse Forest Hill, 415 Springvale Road – October 5, 11:30am – 11:50am

Galbally Reserve, 19 Arthur St, Hughesdale – September 27

Aldi Keysborough, 466-468 Cheltenham Road – October 1, 3.45pm-4pm

Oddfellows Cafe, 36 Sydney Street, Kilmore – September 30 to October 3

Hedgley Dene Gardens, Tollington Ave, Malvern East – September 27, 10.30am to 11.30am

Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre, 271 Police Rd – October 3, 11:00am-11:30am

Coles Victoria Gardens, Corner Victoria Street and Burnley Street, Richmond – September 29, 1pm to 2pm

Woolworths and Continental Mart on Springvale Road, Springvale – September 27, 12.30pm to 3pm

Coles, Springvale Shopping Centre, 825 Dandenong Rd – September 27 (11:50am-12:20pm), October 3 (11:45am-12:15pm)

Coles Williamstown, 29 Douglas Parade – September 30, 7pm – 10pm

Coles Brandon Park, Ferntree Gully Road, Wheelers Hill – September 27, 1.30pm to 2.30pm

Aldi Brandon Park, Ferntree Gully Road, Wheelers Hill – September 27, 2.40pm to 3pm

Strawberry Point Fruit and Vegetable Shop Brandon Park, Wheelers Hill – September 27, 3.05pm to 3.20pm

Anyone who attended any of the locations on the dates listed to monitor for symptoms.