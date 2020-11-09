State health officials will launch a massive testing blitz in Melbourne’s North and West to try and find all remaining COVID-19 cases among the 500,000 people who live in the areas.

Health department officials, according to The Age, have met with Hume and Wyndham councils and are close to confirming the blitz will also include asymptomatic testing for coronavirus – meaning anyone will be tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Wyndham and Hume have been two of the hardest-hit areas in Victoria for Coronavirus, with Wyndham recording 2265 cases and 1661 cases in Hume.

The testing drive will be rolled out to pick up any undetected cases that may still be lingering in the community.

The mass testing will begin off the back of Victoria’s 10th day in a row without any confirmed Coronavirus cases.