A cement mixer has rolled over on a Mornington Peninsula Freeway, causing delays that are expected to continue into the peak hour.

Emergency services responded to the scene just before 2pm on the Peninsula Link at Baxter, at the Golf Links Road entry in the southbound direction.

The truck driver was able to make an escape and according to an ambulance spokesperson did not require treatment or transport.

The Transport Department has urged commuters to take alternative routes on their way home.

“Peninsula Link is now closed southbound at Golf Links Road, due to a truck rollover,” the Transport Department said on Twitter.

“Follow the direction of police. Use Golf Links Road, Fultons Road, Baxter-Tooradin Road and you can return to the freeway via Frankston-Flinders Road.”