A truck driver is lucky to be alive after veering off a Victorian Freeway, plunging into a creek from several metres high on Wednesday morning.
The accident reportedly occurred at around 5.30am on the Calder Freeway in Malmsbury.
The driver, a man in his 30’s, was trapped in the cabin before being flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition with lower body injuries.
Luckiest bloke in the world. Walked away from this with only scratches. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/UyfpdZLgmb
— cameron beaman (@CamBeaman) January 12, 2021
The Calder Freeway is closed northbound with emergency services on the scene to direct traffic. All lanes are open inbound.
The Calder Freeway is closed northbound between Malmsbury and Elphinstone due to a serious collision. Emergency services are directing traffic. Use the Calder Highway and Pyrenees Highway to return to the Calder Freeway. All lanes remain open inbound. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/eXr55ILcta
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) January 12, 2021