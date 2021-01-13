A truck driver is lucky to be alive after veering off a Victorian Freeway, plunging into a creek from several metres high on Wednesday morning.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 5.30am on the Calder Freeway in Malmsbury.

The driver, a man in his 30’s, was trapped in the cabin before being flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition with lower body injuries.

The Calder Freeway is closed northbound with emergency services on the scene to direct traffic. All lanes are open inbound.

 

 

