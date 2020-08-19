A spring construction plan across Melbourne will shut down railway lines and create delays on some major roads, as work crews look to take some advantage of the limited movement of people around Melbourne.

The projects will see the Sunbury train line close for two weeks, to help prepare it for new trains as well as the closure of an inbound ramp on the West Gate Freeway until early October.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said continuing with the construction blitz would help support the state’s economy.

“These critical projects are building a better transport system,” she said. “The safety of our workforce and the community is our priority.

“We are taking strict precautions to ensure our critical transport infrastructure projects can safely continue under coronavirus restrictions.”

Work crews will also undertake a further 15 level crossing removal projects, with four crossings along the Upfield line, which will put commuters on replacement buses north of Anstey Station for three months.

The Sunbury line will close from November 7-23.

Advertisement