Melbourne’s traffic jams and bottlenecks could be a thing of the past for three areas.

That’s part of a new plan, at least, by the Victorian Government, who are hiring a taskforce to help problem solve traffic jams, breakdowns and bottlenecks in real time.

Roads Minister Ben Carroll said “The new dedicated Congestion Management Team will bust congestion on some of Melbourne’s busiest roads.”

The announcement comes as it was revealed that traffic on Warrigal Road in Chadstone is now back 95% of its previous high, which was pre-COVID.

Other areas including The Princes Highway in Werribee and Hallam North Road in Melbourne’s south-east will also be looked at.

The team will start working on small changes to address the flow of traffic, such as extending turning lanes, on some of Melbourne’s busiest roads.