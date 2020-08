A ‘weak tornado’ ripped through Woodend, late yesterday.

The weather system swirl was seen by locals at around 5:30 PM and was formed as it moved through a paddock.

The tornado was very short-lived but sent some hay bails through the air, leaving a small bit of damage behind.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it was a ‘weak tornado’.

Braemer College in Woodend posted photos to the Tornado and the aftermath to their Facebook page following the event/