Workers at three Coles supermarkets across Melbourne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Coles Hallam and Coles Avondale Heights were closed on Sunday night for a deep clean, with a further clean being undertaken at Coles Reservoir, also.

The Hallam team member was last onsite at the store on August 18, the Avondale Heights employee on August 21, and the Reservoir worker on August 16.

All three team members are now in isolation.

No close contacts have been identified t either the Hallam or Reservoir stores, but the supermarket confirmed a “small number of team members” who worked in close contact with the Avondale Heights worker have been asked to self-isolate.

“Coles will continue to work with the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services to finalise contact tracing,” the supermarket said.

The risk of transmission to the public is ‘very low’

