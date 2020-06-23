Three Great Ocean Road caravan van parks have said they will cancel the bookings of all travellers coming from Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin.

The combined population of the areas is 1.1 million,

The Lorne Foreshore, Torquay Foreshore and Anglesea Family caravan parks have decided not to take bookings and cancel all current bookings from guests in the area.

A statement on the caravan parks websites said the measures are only in place until June 13 and would include adding and removing identified hot spot areas as per government advice.

We will not be lifting these restrictions until the Victorian Government advises that community transmission in these areas is under control,” it said.

“We regret that we have had to make this decision but we must do everything we can to protect our staff, visitors and small coastal communities at this time.”

The parks are all managed by the Great Ocean Road Coast Committee and reopened on June 1.

